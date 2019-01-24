Task Force to Eliminate Traffic Deaths on Big Island Roads

Hawai‘i County Mayor Harry Kim will issue a proclamation to announce the formation of a Vision Zero Task Force aimed at eliminating traffic deaths and serious injuries on Hawai‘i Island roads.

The task force, which will develop a Vision Zero Action Plan, will be comprised of agencies and organizations with expertise in transportation, enforcement, education, public health, emergency

response, equity, transit, biking, walking and vehicles.

The Vision Zero initiative focuses on thinking differently about traffic safety, to work together as a community for a truly worthy outcome: the elimination of traffic deaths and serious injuries on

our streets.

The signing will take place on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at 8:45 a.m. at the County Building’s Aupuni Center Conference Room in Hilo.

Background: