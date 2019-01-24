Target to Offer High-Tech Checkout

Target Corp. is making it easier for its customers to pay for goods by incorporating the latest technology.

Target customers will be able to pay for store purchases using their smartphones or new types of credit cards that can complete a purchase with a tap.

Target said on Jan. 21, 2019, that it will soon also incorporate Apple Pay (as well as similar services from Google Inc. and Samsung) and contactless cards from Mastercard, Visa, American Express and Discover into its store checkout lines.

Target has seven stores in Hawai‘i: two on the Big Island, one on Maui and four on O‘ahu.

The Apple Pay service enables iPhone (version 6 or newer) or Apple Watch users to touch their device to a receiver device at checkout terminals to pay for goods.

Google Pay allows customers to make payments with Android phones, tablets or watches.

Samsung Pay allows users make payments on Samsung-produced devices.

Customers with contactless credit or debit cards can tap their card on the reader screen to pay for their items.

Target also offers Wallet, its own mobile payment system. Using QR codes, the system allows customers to use their phones to pay with a Target REDcard credit or debit card.