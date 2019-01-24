REPORT: Lyft Boosts Hawai‘i’s Economy

Lyft announced its annual Economic Impact Report in Hawai‘i on Jan. 25, 2019.

The report measured the benefits locals and their communities have seen through Lyft’s presence.

In 2018, riders spent an additional $16.5M in Hawai‘i due to the availability of Lyft, according to a Lyft press release.

In addition, the Lyft report revealed that 76% of its riders in Hawai‘i are less likely to drive substance impaired—above the average for riders nationwide.

Lyft began as an unconventional way to improve transportation and connect communities by helping people share the ride. Since then, Lyft has become a critical part of and partner with city transportation.

The report indicates that companies like Lyft are increasingly helping create a seamless city-living experience by making it easier for people to get around.

Some of the benefits cities have seen from Lyft can be attributed to partnerships with the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, Hawaii Foodbank and Ride Smart initiatives, which have continued to help the Hawai‘i community by providing a safe and reliable transportation option for locals and visitors.

“Every day, people are using Lyft in Hawai‘i as a way to connect with their community, support local businesses and commute more efficiently,” said Rob Mora, market manager for Lyft Hawaii. “This is having a dramatic and real impact on our city by enabling riders to move around seamlessly and drivers to earn on their own time. As Lyft works to better knit together North American cities, including through bikes and scooters, we hope to continue to find new ways to invest in the local Hawai‘i economy.”

Hawai‘i 2019 Economic Impact Report Highlights

Using Lyft, riders saved 487K hours compared to other transportation modes—which translates to time savings valued at $18.6M

40% of riders explore more areas of their city as a result of using Lyft

98% of drivers say a flexible schedule is very or extremely important

31% of riders spend more at local businesses as a result of using Lyft

76% are less likely to drive substance impaired due to the availability of Lyft

95% drive fewer than 20 hours per week

44% of vehicle owners use their cars less because of Lyft

31% of healthcare riders state that without Lyft they would be less likely to make it to their appointments regularly

The full survey results for Hawai‘i and all others can be found here.

