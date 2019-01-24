OHA: ‘There is No Place for Violence in Our Community’

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA) released a statement in response to a press conference today, Jan. 24, 2019, called by Native Hawaiian leaders regarding the events that occurred at OHA’s Honolulu office last week. The press conference was not called by OHA.

OHA said:

“While Native Hawaiians today hold differing opinions on many issues, we must all agree that there is no place for violence in our community. Any use of violence—regardless for what cause—must be condemned.

“OHA continues to work with various law enforcement entities to increase safety measures to protect OHA staff, beneficiaries, visitors and building tenants. We want to especially mahalo the Honolulu Police Department for their support and assistance over the last week.

“We understand that other state and county agencies have dealt in the past with similar, but non-violent, incidents from the same group that came to OHA’s Honolulu offices last week. We urge officials to take these threats seriously, coordinate with each other and prepare in order to protect the safety of the public and of government workers.

“Queen Liliʻuokalani demonstrated that the best way to help our people is through aloha. Let’s follow her lead and work together with aloha to further our Lāhui (nation).”