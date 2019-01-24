Nippon Airways’ Flying Hono to Launch in May

Hundreds gathered at the Hawaii Convention Center Wednesday night, Jan. 23, 2019, for a first glimpse at All Nippon Airways’ (ANA) new Airbus A380 FLYING HONU.

As ANA prepares to expand service in Hawai‘i, the airline also is preparing to open a new lounge that will be the largest at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

The first flight will take place on May 24, 2019.

With the launch of the A380 FLYING HONU, ANA plans to double the number of seats connecting Honolulu with Tokyo by 2020.

The three A380 FLYING HONU aircraft are decorated with blue, green and orange sea turtles, inspired by Hawai‘i’s blue sky, ocean and sunset. ANA chose to name the aircraft after the honu, because it is believed that those who catch a glimpse of a honu will be blessed with good fortune and prosperity.

“We hope all our passengers who embark on the Airbus A380 FLYING HONU will be blessed with good fortune as they experience Hawai‘i,” said Takashi Shiki, senior executive vice president of ANA. “We are honored to count Honolulu as one of our key cities and are proud to help travelers experience Hawai‘i’s natural beauty and hospitality.”

Each aircraft offers First Class, Business Class, Premium Economy and Economy Class seats across two decks.

ADVERTISEMENT

In-flight menus for First Class passengers are produced in collaboration with Noe, an award-winning Italian restaurant at the Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina. Each menu will be overseen by the restaurant’s Michelin-starred Head Chef Ryo Takatsuka. The initial menu will be served from May 24, 2019, through the end of August 2019.

In addition, ANA will offer an exclusive Blue Hawaii cocktail en route.

Since the Honolulu route is popular with families, ANA also enhanced services for children. For passengers who order baby or children’s meals on flights departing from Japan, ANA will provide specialty-branded silverware from “EDISONmama.”

ANA tote bags and inflatable “Flying Honu” also will be available for young passengers and their families. Model planes and a HONU doll also will be available for purchase en route.

The A380 FLYING HONU features ANA COUCHii, the very first couch seats offered by a Japanese airline.

Guests at the event had an opportunity to try out the new seats, raising the leg rests to enjoy the seat as a bed.

Each seat also comes with its own bedding, making it ideal for family trips. ANA COUCHii seats are available in the Economy Class section on the main deck.

The honu on each aircraft also represent ANA’s support of conservation efforts in Hawai‘i. To celebrate the launch of the A380 FLYING HONU, ANA is donating 520 milo trees to the Hawaiian Legacy Reforestation Initiative (HLRI). The trees symbolize the 520 spacious seats on each aircraft.

“We want to be a big presence here in the Islands, not just at the airport, but also in the community,” said Shiki. “We are committed to serving Hawaii through various conservation efforts, including our donation to HLRI and green transportation projects like electric buses and Biki bikes. We also support local artists and find opportunities to collaborate with emerging artists like Jasper Wong of Pow! Wow!”

Wong had three paintings on display at Wednesday’s event, including one piece that he painted live during the evening festivities.

Ticket sales for the Airbus A380 FLYING HONU began on Jan. 10, 2019. To celebrate this route, ANA is running special campaigns for those flying Premium Economy, Economy Class and ANA COUCHii.

The campaigns include offering a discount up to 50% on the ANA COUCHii and allowing ANA Mileage Club members unlimited access to available seats in Premium Economy and Economy Class to book their award tickets.