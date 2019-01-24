Fazio Presented Queen’s Award of Excellence

Anthony Fazio, pharmacy services manager at North Hawai‘i Community Hospital, was presented with The Queen’s Health Systems Award of Excellence on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019. Fazio was presented with the award at The Queen’s Health Systems Punchbowl campus.

Fazio was recognized for his commitment to patient care and safety, and for the numerous changes he has made in the pharmacy that have resulted in improved operational efficiency. In his nomination, it was noted that, “Anthony has spearheaded or been a major player in large projects that have been implemented on time and within budget. He works hard to make certain the hospital is getting the best price available for pharmaceuticals and he monitors stock closely with an eye on expiration dates.”

In addition, Fazio received tier one status from his staff, the highest level, in the recent Employee Voice survey. “Anthony is a great blessing to North Hawai‘i Community Hospital and has significantly advanced pharmacy services at NHCH,” said NHCH in a release.