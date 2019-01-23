Keiki Caucus to Unveil 2019 Legislative Package

Sen. Karl Rhoads and Rep. John M. Mizuno, co-conveners of the Keiki Caucus, will present the group’s 2019 Legislative Package at the State Capitol on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, at 11 a.m. Deborah Zysman, executive director of the Hawai‘i Children’s Action Network, will present the Hawai‘i Children’s Policy Agenda and other community advocates will also attend the event.

Legislators and advocates will announce measures that are the result of community collaboration designed to improve the health and well-being of Hawai‘i’s young people. The bills and resolutions address three main categories: financial support for families, mental and physical health of our keiki, and strengthening family ties. This includes establishing tobacco retail buffer zones, banning the sale of flavored tobacco products and expanding the Zero to Three specialty court.

Established in 1994, the Keiki Caucus is a bipartisan group of House and Senate members joined by more than 100 community advocates, including nonprofits, educators, businesses, and parent groups to develop proposals and initiatives to benefit Hawai‘i’s youth.