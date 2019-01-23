HRYF Celebrates 25 Year Partnership With Weinberg Foundation

The Hawai‘i Rotary Youth Foundation’s (HRYF) mission is to assist Hawai‘i’s high school graduates realize their potential by attending a college or university of their choice here in Hawai‘i or on the mainland United States. Through the generosity of the Weinberg Foundation, HRYF was able to distribute a greater number of scholarships to provide educational opportunities for low-income students.

HRYF received an initial check nearly 25 years ago from The Harry & Jeanette Weinberg Foundation. This check represented the beginning of an agreement, signed by the Hawai‘i Rotary Youth Foundation and The Weinberg Foundation, to work together to help Hawai‘i’s high school seniors continue their education. Signing for HRYF was Founder, and then Chariman of the Board, the late Maurice “Sully” Sullivan, and the late President Edward Berlin.

On July 28, 1994, a check was presented to HRYF for $1,025,000. Scholarships were funded based on the interest of the $1,000,000 grant, with many being funded even before the $1,000,000 began earning interest.

Since inception, the scholarship endowment has been continuously investing in a federally insured bank of financial institution in Hawai‘i. Over the 25 years, the investment has yielded $840,200 for scholarships, with another $12,600 becoming available for the summer of 2019.

In keeping with the wishes of the Weinberg Foundation, the students with the greatest need receive their $5,000 Hawai‘i Rotary Youth Foundation scholarships funded from this endowment. Each student is nominated by a local Rotary Club.

In 2019 it will be 25 years that Hawai‘i’s outstanding students, with greatest demonstrated need, will receive tuition assistance from The Weinberg Foundation to attend the college or university of their choice. HRYF is proud to celebrate this incredible milestone and awesome partnership, without whom many Hawai‘i graduating seniors would not be able to pursue their dreams of higher education.

The HRYF Board and the Sullivan family want to express their heartfelt and deepest mahalo to The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation.