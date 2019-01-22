UH Students Asked to Participate in Online Survey

One out of five University of Hawaiʻi students reported experiencing dating/domestic violence. It’s just one of the findings from the 2017 online survey of UH students on sexual harassment and gender-based violence, and the university is asking students to participate in a followup online survey from Jan. 22 to Feb. 22, 2019.

Student perspectives are critical when it comes to the university appropriately addressing sexual harassment and gender-based issues, according to a UH press release. The 2017 survey results led to expanded efforts to provide support for victims of dating and domestic violence.

“To better understand our campus environments and how the university’s policies, programs and resources have affected your educational experience at UH, I urge all students to complete the survey,” said UH President David Lassner. “Your participation is critical to our efforts in continuing to create and sustain a path for your success at UH.”

Those who participate are asked to encourage their fellow students to take the survey, promote #BeHeardUH and urge everyone to speak up about sexual harassment and gender-based violence.

Current UH students 18 years and older are eligible to take the confidential, voluntary UH Student Climate Survey on Sexual Harassment and Gender-Based Violence, which is easily accessible online through a hawaii.edu email they received on Jan. 22 titled “#BeHeardUH: Survey on Sexual Harassment and Gender-Based Violence” on personal computers and mobile devices.

The 20-minute survey will ask students about:

Their campus environment related to sexual harassment and gender-based violence.

How well students believe the UH community responds to and addresses their concerns.

Their awareness of resources and reporting options for those experiencing sexual violence, sexual harassment, stalking and interpersonal violence (domestic and dating violence).

Prevalence (e.g., how widespread) and incidence (e.g., how often) of sexual violence, sexual harassment, stalking and interpersonal violence on the campuses.

Data from the survey will also be used to inform UH about marginalized groups on the different campuses and their varying levels of risk, and will address the needs of these students.

The survey is coordinated by the UH Office of Institutional Equity and conducted by OmniTrak Group Inc. with consultant researchers Professors Sandra L. Martin and Bonnie S. Fisher, who consulted on the Association of American Universities 2015 Campus Climate Survey on Sexual Assault and Sexual Misconduct.