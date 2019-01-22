Mountain View Man Charged in Stabbing Incident

Hawaiʻi Island police have charged a 21-year-old Mountain View man in connection with a stabbing that occurred in Mountain View Saturday night, Jan. 19, 2019.

On Saturday at about 11:38 p.m., police responded to a reported stabbing and learned that the victim, a 21-year-old Puna man, was injured during a confrontation with the suspect, also a 21-year-old Puna man.

Police arrested Anthony Rescia for suspicion of first-degree assault and he was held in the police cellblock while detectives from the Area 1 Criminal Investigation Section conducted an investigation.

The victim was transported to the Hilo Medical Center for treatment of his injuries and is currently in stable condition.

On Sunday, Jan. 20, after conferring with prosecutors, detectives charged Rescia with second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault and two counts of contempt of court. Rescia is being held in lieu of $55,000 bail pending his initial court appearance in South Hilo District Court scheduled for Tuesday afternoon (January 22).

Police ask that anyone who who may have witnessed the stabbing or have any information regarding this case to contact Detective Grant Todd at (808) 961-2381 or grant.todd@hawaiicounty.gov or call the police non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.