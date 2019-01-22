HPD Searching for Missing 18-Year-Old Woman

The Hawaiʻi Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 18-year-old Daysha Carter, who was last seen in the Hawaiian Paradise Park area on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019.

Carter is approximately 5-foot-5, 146 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police ask that anyone with information on the location of Carter call Officer Conrad Bidal at the Pāhoa Police Station at (808) 965-2716 or the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.