AD
ADVERTISEMENT

HPD Arrests 19 Motorists for DUI Violations

By Big Island Now
January 22, 2019, 4:15 PM HST (Updated January 22, 2019, 4:15 PM)
×

During the week of Jan. 14, through Jan. 20, 2019, Hawaiʻi Island Police arrested 19 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

So far this year, there have been 49 DUI arrests compared with 50 during the same period last year, a decrease of 2%.

There have been 39 major accidents so far this year compared with 52 during the same period last year, a decrease of 25%.

To date, there were 2 fatal crashes, resulting in 2 fatalities, compared with 0 fatal crashes resulting in 0 fatalities for the same time last year.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue island-wide.

The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District
DistrictWeekly Total Year to Date
Hāmākua00
North Hilo00
South Hilo410
Puna710
Kaʻū02
Kona719
South Kohala18
North Kohala00
Island Total1949
ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments