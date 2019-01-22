HPD Arrests 19 Motorists for DUI Violations

During the week of Jan. 14, through Jan. 20, 2019, Hawaiʻi Island Police arrested 19 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. So far this year, there have been 49 DUI arrests compared with 50 during the same period last year, a decrease of 2%.

There have been 39 major accidents so far this year compared with 52 during the same period last year, a decrease of 25%.

To date, there were 2 fatal crashes, resulting in 2 fatalities, compared with 0 fatal crashes resulting in 0 fatalities for the same time last year.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue island-wide.

The numbers of arrests by district were: