Sen. Kahele to Run for 2nd Congressional District

In front of family, friends and the public at the Moʻoheau Bandstand in Hilo, Hawai‘i, Sen. Kaiali‘i Kahele announced his plans to challenge U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard for her congressional seat for Hawai‘i’s 2nd Congressional District on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019.

Rep. Gabbard has announced her intentions to run for the president of the United States in 2020.

“Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. inspired generations with the simple idea that one person can make a difference, one person can change the world,” Sen. Kahele said. “Dr. King once asked ‘Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, What are you doing for others?’”

He also said it was on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, three years ago, that he found his father, Senator Gil Kahele, collapsed at home. The beloved figure in Hawaii’s Democratic Party died nine days later without ever leaving the hospital.

Through his grief, Kahele felt a call to public service and a desire to follow in his father’s footsteps.

“Our family needed leadership,” Sen Kahele said. “Our community needed leadership. There was work left undone and a legacy to carry on inspired by his dream. The dream of this gentle Hawaiian man from Miloilʻi, to build a better Hawaiʻi for all of us.”

Kahele said during his time serving in the State Senate, he has met with a host of residents. Their many concerns include the future for Hawaiʻi’s children.

“When I think of them, I think of my own daughters and your children and the Hawaiʻi of the future they will grow up in,” Sen. Kahele said. “And like every parent, we all want more for our children than we had for ourselves. We want the brightest future for them. We want them to have a secure job sustained by a strong and thriving economy. We want them to grow up in a safe community, and a clean environment. We want them to be able to attend outstanding public schools and have access to quality healthcare when they need it. We want them to be able to walk in our ohia forests, swim in our oceans rich with marine life and see the Hawaiʻi that we have seen through our eyes.”

But in order to achieve this, Kahele said Hawaiʻi needs teamwork, focus and dedicated leadership.

“We need passion and compassion,” Sen. Kahele said. “We need courage and collaboration. We need commitment and humility. We need elected leaders working together, leaders who put the common interests of Hawaii’s people ahead of their own.”

In his speech announcing his candidacy, Kahele acknowledged some will ask, why now?

“In Dr. Kingʻs now famous ‘I Have a Dream’ speech he talked about what he called, ‘The Fierce Urgency of Now.’ That there is such a thing as being too late,” said Sen. Kahele. “This is no time for apathy or complacency, the time is now for vigorous and positive action. I am also reminded of President Obama who said, ‘Change will not come if we wait for some other person, or if we wait for some other time. We are the ones we have been waiting for. We are the change that we seek.’”

Sen. Kahele currently represents the 1st Senatorial District, which encompasses the greater Hilo area on the Island of Hawai‘i.

Sen. Kahele is a Native Hawaiian whose family comes from the small fishing village of Miloli‘i in South Kona. A product of Hawai‘i’s public school system, he graduated from Hilo High School, attended Hawai‘i Community College, the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo, and earned his degree in education from the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa in 1998.

He is a Major in the Hawai‘i Air National Guard and a combat veteran pilot in the C-17 Globemaster III, USAF cargo aircraft. He is also a commercial airline pilot with Hawaiian Airlines and a husband and father of three daughters.

A strong proponent of job creation, he is dedicated to strengthening workforce opportunities and small business in the State of Hawai‘i. He also continues to be a champion for the growth and development of higher learning institutions in Hawai‘i and firmly believes they are one of the main economic drivers of communities.

On Feb. 16, 2016, Gov. David Ige appointed Kahele as senator for the 1st Senatorial District. He was sworn into office on Feb. 17, 2016, during the 28th Legislative Session and was subsequently elected on Nov. 8, 2016.

For the 2019 Legislative Session, Sen. Kahele is the Majority Floor Leader and serves as chair for the Committee for Water and Land, vice-chair for the Committee Hawaiian Affairs. He also serves on the Committees for Ways and Means as well as the Committee on Higher Education.

A website called Kai Kahele for Hawai‘i, set up by the group Friends of Kai Kahele, is now functional.