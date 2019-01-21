January 21, 2019 Weather Forecast

January 21, 2019 Weather ForecastJanuary 21, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated January 21, 2019, 5:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**
Hilo
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
M.L.King Day: Scattered showers, mainly between 7am and 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 16 mph becoming east southeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
M.L.King Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Calm wind.
Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
M.L.King Day: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming south southeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. South southeast wind around 8 mph becoming east in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
M.L.King Day: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. South wind 7 to 14 mph becoming east southeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
M.L.King Day: Isolated showers before noon. Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light south southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
M.L.King Day: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. East southeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
M.L.King Day: Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph after midnight.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Looking Ahead
Mainly fair weather with light winds are expected over the next several days as a ridge of high pressure lies near the area. A few showers are possible mainly over mauka and windward areas. A front is expected to move down the island chain Friday, bringing an increase in shower activity.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov