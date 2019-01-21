HFD Responds to ‘Imminent Fire’ Caused by Beauty Product

The Hawai‘i Fire Department (HFD) responded to a home in the 900 block of Waiānuenue Avenue on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at 11:12 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found all occupants of the home self-evacuated from the home and an occupant stating there was smoke but no visible fire.

Upon investigation, firefighters found a container of beauty products was spontaneously combusting, melting the plastic around it, but no flames had started yet.

The plastic container containing SalonCare “Quick White,” which is a bleaching powder containing Ammonium Persulfate and Potassium Persulfate. These strong oxidizing agents were the cause of the spontaneous heating/ignition of the organic materials.

Using a thermal imager, firefighters were able to find the source of the decomposing product and remove it without damage to the home. Based on the temperature of the product measured by the thermal imager, and the melted plastic surrounding it, it was likely no more than a few hours before it would have caught fire.

HFD recommends that all residents regularly review their inventory of all household products that are toxic, flammable, oxidizers or expired drugs and dispose of them through the county’s hazardous waste program.