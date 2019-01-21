CIP Funds Released for Hale Ho‘ola Hāmākua

Gov. David Ige has released $700,000 in Capital Improvement Project (CIP) funds for the design and construction of renovations at Hale Ho‘ola Hāmākua.

The CIP funds were approved as part of the Supplemental Appropriations Bill of 2018 that was signed into law by the Governor as Act 53.

“I am very pleased that the Governor released funds for this important upgrade,” said Sen. Inouye. “Hale Ho‘ola Hamakua has proven to be a valuable asset for Honoka‘a and the surrounding area.”

Hale Ho‘ola Hamakua is a 77-bed Critical Access Hospital located in the rural town of Honoka‛a. The facility is a Medicare and Medicaid Certified provider and is licensed by the State of Hawai‘i Department of Health.