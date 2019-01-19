DOCARE Officers Help Rescue Sinking Truck

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

While attempting to either launch or retrieve a jet ski at the Haleiwa Small Boat Harbor ramp on O‘ahu on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, the driver of a truck towing a ski trailer jumped out to get help when his vehicle began slipping down the ramp. By the time he got to the parking lot, both truck and trailer were completely submerged.

Three Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) officers on the scene immediately went into action and helped the driver pull his truck out of the water.

Officers James Covell, Al LaGunte and Richard Pu‘u spent about 20 minutes “roping” the truck with tow straps and helped get it back onto safe ground.

The driver of the truck was not hurt.

“Hawai‘i’s conservation officers are responsible for enforcing our natural and cultural resources laws and rules, but they also have public service and community education, very much in their job descriptions,” said DOCARE Enforcement Chief Jason Redulla. “We’re happy no one got hurt and feel badly about the driver’s flooded truck.”

