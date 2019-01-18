January 18, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. West southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. West southwest wind 7 to 14 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North northeast wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 62. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Light northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Light northeast wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. West northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Northwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. West northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 60. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Looking Ahead

A cold front is forecast to stall and dissipate over the eastern end of the state today through Saturday. Trades will return for a brief period beginning tonight, then quickly shift toward the south and weaken Sunday through Monday as another cold front approaches and stalls near the western end of the state. Winds will remain light through much of the upcoming week as the ridge of high pressure shifts southward over the islands.

