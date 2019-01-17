Sen. Schatz Comments on New Call for Climate Action

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), co-chair of the Senate Climate Action Task Force, released the following statement in response to a new call for climate action from a bipartisan group of 45 top economists.

“When it comes to climate change, we need solutions as big as the problems we’re facing—and a big tent of supporters to make them a reality. Interest in a Green New Deal is growing because of the opportunity to invest in jobs as part of the solution, and pricing carbon makes these investments more possible. I appreciate a group of this caliber continuing to drive the discussion, and hopefully they can bring Republicans in Congress into the debate in a meaningful way that acknowledges the problems and opportunities facing the planet.”