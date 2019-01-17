Sen. Hirono to Remain on Senate Subcommittee

Sen. Mazie K. Hirono has been reappointed to serve as the Ranking Member on the Senate Armed Services Seapower Subcommittee, which oversees the vast majority of U.S. Navy and Marine Corps programs on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019.

“Our Navy and Marine Corps are at the center of confronting many of our country’s most pressing strategic challenges,” Sen. Hirono said. “I look forward to continuing my role in ensuring that our Armed Forces can meet these challenges in a responsible manner, while also supporting a strong civilian workforce and ensuring that our service members and their families receive the support they deserve.”

Sen. Hirono was first named Ranking Member of the Seapower Subcommittee in 2015. During her time as Ranking Member, Senator Hirono has conducted oversight of Department of the Navy programs including Navy shipbuilding programs, Marine Corps ground modernization, Navy and Marine Corps aviation programs and the Navy’s effort to expand its fleet to 355 ships.

During the 116th Congress, Sen. Hirono will also serve on the Senate Armed Services Subcommittees on Readiness and Emerging Threats. The Readiness Subcommittee’s responsibilities include oversight of public shipyards, including Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, energy and environmental programs, military construction, operations and maintenance accounts, and facility and housing maintenance and repair. The Emerging Threats Subcommittee’s responsibilities include oversight of science and technology, special operations, intelligence and homeland defense.