Scheduled Weekend Lane & Road Closures: Jan. 18–20

The State of Hawai‘i Department of Transportation and the County of Hawai’i Department of Public Works have announced the following temporary road and lane closures from Friday to Sunday, Jan. 18 to 20, 2019.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

For information about statewide closures, go online. HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

SOUTH HILO (WEEKEND WORK)

Lane closure with alternating traffic control on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between Wainaku Street (mile marker 4.25) and Kuikahi Street (mile marker 5.40) on Saturday, Jan. 19, through Sunday, Jan. 20, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., for roadway paving.