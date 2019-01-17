HPD Identifies Skeletal Remains Found in Kona

The Hawai‘i Police Department has identified the skeletal remains found on Dec. 12, 2018, on an empty lot off of Ali‘i Drive in Kailua-Kona, as 52-year-old Kevin Anderson, of Kailua-Kona. Positive identification was established by dental records.

Anderson was reported missing on, July 18, 2013, when he had left his residence on foot to go swimming at Honl’s Beach. When he failed to return home between 10 a.m. and Noon, his mother reported him missing.

Police are continuing the investigation to determine the cause of death.

Police ask that anyone who may have information regarding Kevin Anderson to please call Detective Dominic Uyetake at (808) 326-4646 ext. 228 or via email at Dominic.uyetake@hawaiicounty. gov or call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.