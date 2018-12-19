HPD Initiates Coroner’s Inquest After Skeletal Remains Found in Kona

The Hawai‘i Island Police Department has initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation after the finding of skeletal remains on an unimproved lot on Ali‘i Drive in Kailua-Kona.

Shortly after 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, Kona patrol officers responded to a report of a contractor who unearthed what appeared to be human bones. The construction worker ceased work and detectives from the Area II Criminal Investigation Division responded to continue the investigation.

On Wednesday, Dec. 19, detectives recovered more bones and personal items from the scene, and are following up on leads as to the identity of the deceased.

Police ask that anyone who may have information regarding the remains to call Detective Dominic Uyetake at (808) 326-4646 ext. 228 or via email at dominic.uyetake@hawaiicounty.gov, or call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.