HPD Continues Search for Missing Kailua-Kona Girl

Hawaiʻi Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old Carmen Nozaki, who has been reported as missing.

She was last seen in Kailua-Kona on Sept. 7, 2018, wearing a beige romper with floral design and carrying a caramel-colored Cabela’s jacket, black slippers, and a black and grey backpack.

She is 5-feet-8-inches tall and weights 170 pounds. She has a tan complexion, brown eyes and shoulder-length black hair.

The Hawai‘i Police Department asks anyone who knows her whereabouts to call the department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.