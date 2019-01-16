Young Brothers Blesses New Tugboat

Young Brothers shipping company held a blessing for its new Tier 4 tugboat, the Kapena Raymond Alapai, on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, in Hilo. Young Brothers now has two tugboats in its interisland fleet, bringing the total amount of tugboats in the entire fleet to six tug boats and eight barges servicing the Hawaiian Islands.

Tier 4 tugs are more advanced offering faster speeds with a lower carbon footprint.

“The Kapena Raymond Alapai represents our commitment to provide unmatched inter-island freight handling and transportation services and superior customer service to the people of Hawai‘i,” said Joe Boivin, president of Young Brothers. “Our new tugs will reduce carbon emissions, increase fuel savings and help advance Hawai‘i’s energy sustainability goals.”

The Kapena Raymond Alapai is named after the company’s first captains and Alapai’s son, Jay Cee Alapai.

In October of 2018, Young Brothers welcomed the first of four new tugboats the Kapena Jack Young into its fleet.