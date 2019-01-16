WORKSHOP: Realizing the Dream of Homeownership

Because navigating mortgage loans can be confusing, Hawaii Community Federal Credit Union (HCFCU) is offering Realizing the Dream of Homeownership, a free educational seminar.

Michael McCray, counselor and coach for the Hawaii HomeOwnership Center, will present the seminar on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., at HCFCU’s Kaloko Facility in the John Y. Iwane Credit Union Center Training Room in Kailua-Kona.

For more information or to register, visit HCFCU’s Community Seminars section online.

Seating is limited; RSVP right away.

The Hawaii HomeOwnership Center, a nonprofit organization, provides important information and services for potential homeowners.

Seminar attendees will receive such important information as:

Learning the ABC’s of buying a home

Obtaining one-on-one coaching

Overcoming some home ownership barriers

Getting connected to home buyer assistance programs

Dispelling myths of buying a home

HCFCU’s Kaloko Facility is located at 3-5611 Olowalu St.

About Hawaii Community Federal Credit Union

Hawaii Community Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit, federally insured financial institution owned by its 40,000 members. HCFCU’s branches are located in Honoka‘a, Kailua-Kona, Kaloko, Kealakekua and Kohala, and its first branch in Hilo will open soon. Additionally, HCFCU has Student Credit Unions in Kealakehe, Kohala and Konawaena High Schools. HCFCU provides service minded financial professionals that will help facilitate mortgage, land, construction, small business, education, personal and auto loans.

HCFCU also offers complete checking and savings services, drive up tellers; credit and debit cards with rewards; online and mobile banking; investment services and youth programs. HCFCU also supports numerous Hawaii Island nonprofit organizations and community events. Membership in Hawaii Community Federal Credit Union is open to all Hawai‘i Island residents.

For more information, visit www.hicommfcu.com.

