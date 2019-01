The County of Hawaiʻi’s recycling and transfer stations, as well as landfills island-wide will be closed on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, in observance of Martin Luther King Day.

Do not litter or illegally dump any solid waste at the closed stations.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you have any questions, contact the Solid Waste Administrative Office at (808) 961-8270 or (808) 961-8339.