January 16, 2019 Weather Forecast

Hilo

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming southeast in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. South southeast wind 9 to 11 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Kona

Overnight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. North northeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 63. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Waimea

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a light west southwest wind becoming southwest 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Kohala

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Point

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. East southeast wind 7 to 13 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East southeast wind 7 to 13 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Puna

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming south southeast in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. South wind 10 to 13 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 61. Light and variable wind.

Looking Ahead

A ridge over the islands will weaken and southerly winds will develop as a cold front approaches the islands from the northwest. The front will reach Kauai on Thursday morning, move across Oahu late Thursday afternoon and over Maui County Thursday night. The remnants of the front will reach the Big Island on Friday. A brief period of trade winds is forecast for Friday afternoon through Saturday as a migratory high passes eastward through the weekend. Another cold front will move into the Hawaii region for the first half of next week bringing some additional showers to the western islands.

