Hawai‘i Island Road & Lane Closures, Jan. 12–18

The State of Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation and the County of Hawaiʻi Department of Public Works have announced the following temporary lane closures Saturday through Friday, Jan. 12 through 18, 2019.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11)

KA‘Ū Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) between Mile Markers 56 and 57 in the vicinity of Ninole Loop Road on Monday, Jan. 14, through Friday, Jan. 18, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for grading and hauling operations.

NORTH KONA Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between Mile Markers 31 and 33 on Monday, Jan. 14, through Friday, Jan. 18, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

SOUTH KONA Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between Mile Markers 92 and 95 on Monday, Jan. 14, through Friday, Jan. 18, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

VOLCANO (WEEKEND WORK) Traffic delays on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between Mile Markers 28 and 32 on Saturday, Jan. 12, through Wednesday, Jan. 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for survey work. A survey unit and shadow vehicle will be traveling at speeds of 15-20 mph. After every mile they will move to the side to let traffic pass.

VOLCANO (24-HOUR WORK) Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Marker 29.1 in the Volcano National Park on Friday, Jan. 11, through Friday, Jan. 18, over a 24-hour period seven days a week, for road repairs.

HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

SOUTH HILO (WEEKEND AND WEEKLY WORK) Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Marker 3.6 in Wainaku on Saturday, Jan. 12, and Monday, Jan. 14, through Friday, Jan. 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repairs.

SOUTH HILO Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between Mile Markers 3 and 10 on Monday, Jan. 14, through Friday, Jan. 18, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., for paving work.

QUEEN KA‘AHUMANU HIGHWAY (ROUTE 19)

NORTH KONA Alternating lane closure on Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Marker 84 on Tuesday, Jan. 15, through Wednesday, Jan. 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for utility work.

AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270)

NORTH KOHALA Alternating lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between Mile Markers 27 and 29 on Monday, Jan. 14, through Friday, Jan. 18, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

VOLCANO ROAD (ROUTE 11)

SOUTH HILO Alternating lane closure on Volcano Road (Route 11) in both directions between Mile Markers 3.73 and 5.64 on Monday, Jan. 14, through Friday, Jan. 18, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

KOHALA MOUNTAIN ROAD (ROUTE 250)

SOUTH KOHALA Alternating lane closure on Kohala Mountain Road (Route 250) in both directions between Mile Markers 2 and 5 on Monday, Jan. 14, through Friday, Jan. 18, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.