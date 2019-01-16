Goodwill Opening Free Tax Clinics

For the 15th year in a row, Goodwill Hawai‘i is preparing to open seven tax clinics statewide to help low-income families—individuals or households who earned $55,000 or less in 2018 and do not own a home or business—complete and file their taxes for free. Eligible participants can schedule an appointment online or by calling (808) 836-0313 to visit one of the free tax clinics opening from Jan. 29, through April 6. Those who earn above the $55,000 threshold may also be eligible to receive some assistance and should email VITA@higoodwill.org for more information.

“Goodwill Hawai‘i is pleased to be able to offer this much needed and very popular service to the community year after year,” said Katy Chen, chief operating officer of Goodwill Hawai‘i. “Like our other programs and services, our goal is to help local residents and their families become self-sufficient by helping them earn back their entire refund.”

The tax clinics will be open during select dates and times starting Jan. 29, through April 6, 2019. Locations include two on the Big Island in Hilo and Kona, three on Oahu in Honolulu, Kapolei and Windward O‘ahu, one in Kahului, Maui and one in Līhue, Kaua‘i. A complete list of clinic locations and their hours of operations can be found below.

Participants should visit Goodwill Hawai‘i’s website prior to their appointment to be prepared to bring with them the necessary documents. Walk-ins will also be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis. Only one individual or household will be served per appointment.

The nonprofit organization, whose mission is to help people with employment barriers reach their full potential and become self-sufficient, has been offering this community service for 15 years in partnership with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and Aloha United Way.

Last season, Goodwill Hawai‘i assisted more than 2,200 households to file their Federal and Hawaii State tax returns who received over $3.7 million in tax refunds and credits. On average, each household serviced by Goodwill received a tax refund of $2,000.

Following is a list of the Goodwill Hawai‘i operated free tax clinic locations and their hours of operation:

BIG ISLAND LOCATIONS

KONA CLINIC

Goodwill Kona Office

74-5599 Luhia St. Suite F-4, Kailua-Kona

Hours of Operation: First and Third Wednesday of every month, 4 to 7 p.m.

HILO CLINIC

Goodwill Hilo Office

200 Kanoelehua Ave. Suite 102, Hilo

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 4 to 6 p.m.

Hours of Operation: First and Third Saturday of every month, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

O‘AHU LOCATIONS

HONOLULU CLINIC

Goodwill Beretania Office

1085 South Beretania St. (2nd Floor)

Hours of Operation: Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

KAPOLEI CLINIC

Goodwill Kapolei – ‘Ohana Career & Learning Center

2140 Lauwiliwili Street, Kapolei

Hours of Operation: Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WINDWARD O‘AHU CLINIC

Windward Community College

45-720 Keaahala Road, Alakai Building Room 129, Kaneohe

Hours of Operation: Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

MAUI LOCATION

MAUI CLINIC

Goodwill Maui Office

250 Alamaha St. Suite N-16B, Kahului

Hours of Operation: First and Last Saturday of every month, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

KAUA‘I LOCATION

KAUA‘I CLINIC

Goodwill Kaua‘i Office

4334 Rice Street Suite 205, Līhue

Hours of Operation: Thursdays, 4 to 7 p.m.