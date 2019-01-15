Rep. Gabbard Calls for End to Government Shutdown

VIDEO: On Jan. 15, 2019, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (Hawai‘i-02) called for an end to the government shutdown.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard said:

“It’s been 25 days—25 days since over 800,000 federal employees have either been going to work without pay or have been furloughed, all of them wondering, ‘How am I going to pay my rent or my mortgage? How am I going to afford the bills I need to pay to take care of my family?’ I heard recently from Jay, from the island of Maui in my district in Hawai‘i, who’s a TSA employee who has been working this entire time without pay, wondering how he’s going to pay his mortgage, car, and credit card payments and life-saving medical care that he needs to provide for his daughter. Jay is not alone.

“Our national parks are filling with trash, our Coast Guard members are working without pay, being told they should hold garage sales or start babysitting to help pay for the bills while the government is shut down. Food stamps for tens of millions of Americans are at risk. Low-income housing subsidies are impacting over 340,000 elderly and disabled veterans who depend on that rental assistance. The safety and security of our country is at risk. We cannot turn our backs on our brothers and sisters. These are real people, real families, real lives, and real futures. Sen. McConnell and President Trump must pass the bipartisan legislation we have already passed and reopen the government now.”