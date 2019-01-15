Kohala High Advances to VEX VRC World Championships

Kohala High Schools Na Paniolo Team 2460A and Highlands Intermediate Team 394A were named the Tournament Champions at the Hawaiian Electric Companies’ Hawaiʻi State VEX VRC Robotics State Championship held Jan. 12, 2019, at University of Hawaiʻi, Mānoa Campus Center Ballroom.

A total of 36 middle and high school robotics teams from across the state were invited to participate in the state VEX VRC Championship, which qualified five teams—Kohala, Highlands, Waialua High & Intermediate, Pearl City High and Sacred Hearts Academy—to advance to the VEX Worlds Championship in Louisville, Kentucky this April.

In addition to the Tournament Champion title, Kohala High also earned the Build Award, which recognizes a team for a well-crafted robot. Keaʻau High School’s Cougar Tech robotics team earned the Judges Award, which is given to a team for special accomplishments.

The VEX Excellence Middle School Award was won by Highlands Intermediate while Waialua High & Intermediate won the VEX Excellence High School Award. This is the competition’s highest award recognizing a top all around team for its robot performance.

Pearl City High School Team 4142B captured the Robot Skills Challenge Champion Award and Amaze Award, recognizing the team’s programming and driving skills as well as an amazing, well rounded and top performing robot. Sacred Hearts Academy Team 2437A won the Design Award, which recognizes a team with a professional design approach.

Full competition results and team standings can be found online.