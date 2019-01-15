Jack in the Box to Hold Job Fair

Jack in the Box will hold a job fair on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, at its Kona and Hilo restaurants from 2 to 4 p.m.

The company is looking to fill both part-time and full-time crew positions and full-time management positions.

Applicants may apply during the job fair by emailing their resume to hr@gotjack.com or by calling human resources at (808) 457-1871. Applications are also accepted daily at both Jack in the Box locations.

Jack in the Box offers flexible scheduling, paid on-the-job training and opportunities for advancement.

Management positions are eligible for quarterly bonuses and a sign-on bonus.

Jack in the Box is located at 50 E. Puaniako St. in Hilo and at 75-934 Henry Street in Kona.