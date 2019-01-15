HPD Searching for Missing Child

Update 7:22 p.m.: Anthony Mooney-Kanahele was last seen on Kaloli Street by Highway 130 in Kea‘au.

Original Post: The Hawai‘i Island Police Department is looking for a missing boy.

Anthony Mooney-Kanahele, 10, who was last seen at Kea‘au Middle School on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019.

He is described as 4-foot-8, approximately 90 lbs. with black hair with bleached ends, wearing a red Kea‘au school shirt, black shorts, blue/white rubber slippers. He needs asthma medication.

If located call police at (808) 935-3311 or (808) 965-2716.