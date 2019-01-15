Gripper Concert Kicks-Off ‘E Kanikapila!’ Series

The University of Hawai`i at Hilo presents “The Derek Gripper Concert,” the first in the newly-established “E Kanikapila! The Rodney Wong Tribute Concert” series, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, at

7:30 p.m., in the Performing Arts Center. The series, in memory of Rodney Wong, was established by Wong’s family and friends to honor his life’s work and passion: the love of music and music education. One concert or production will be chosen annually to be a part of the “E Kanikapila!” series.

Gripper is a South African classical guitarist who embarked on a journey through different musical styles when he found classical guitar music too limiting. His explorations and studies found him learning diverse styles from India, Cape Town and West Africa, but he always applied what he discovered to the guitar.

Gripper’s concert explores the dialogue between the disparate styles that have informed his work to date: the West African Kora, Bach, South African jazz, Contemporary Classical and large scale

improvisations. This diverse palate creates music that is intimate and explosive, improvised and composed, traditional and new.

Pre-sale tickets are reserved seating and priced at $20 General, $15 Discount and $10 UH Hilo/HawCC students (with a valid student ID) and children, up to age 17. Tickets at the door are $25 General, $20 Discount and $15 UH Hilo/HawCC students (with a valid student ID) and children, up to age 17.

Tickets are available by calling the UH Hilo Box Office at (808) 932-7490, Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or ordering online.