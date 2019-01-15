Government Shutdown Affects Volcano Awareness Month Presentations

Due to the lapse in appropriations, USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists are unable to present public lectures as planned. Note the following changes:

Jan. 15 – CANCELLED Matt Patrick’s After Dark in the Park talk inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

Matt Patrick’s After Dark in the Park talk inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Jan. 16 – CANCELLED Ingrid Johanson’s talk at HPA in Waimea.

Ingrid Johanson’s talk at HPA in Waimea. Jan. 17 – CANCELLED Frank Trusdell’s talk at Kealakehe High School in Kona

Frank Trusdell’s talk at Kealakehe High School in Kona Jan. 22 – PENDING After Dark in the Park – A decision will be made on Friday, Jan. 18, regarding this presentation.

Talks by University of Hawai‘i’s Rick Hazlett on Jan. 28, and 29, and Ryan Peroy on Jan. 31, will go on as planned.

The original schedule of presentations and related information can be found online.