Omidyar Fellows Program Recruiting for Cohort VII

Change makers and leaders statewide are invited to apply for the seventh cohort of the Omidyar Fellows. Founded in 2012, the program seeks to cultivate the conditions in which Hawai‘i thrives by equipping mid-career leaders with the skills and cross-sector relationships necessary to collectively affect societal change.

Applications are now being accepted online, and are due by Friday, April 12, 2019 at noon. Candidates should be ready to engage in an executive-level curriculum, have at least ten years of professional experience leading and engaging others, and be willing to commit significant time and effort to improve their futures and the future of Hawai‘i. The best candidates have been entrepreneurial in their career and have had the experience and drive to be disrupters and transformative catalysts within organizational leadership and/or outside of formal roles.

The application and selection process for the Omidyar Fellows includes an online written application, letters of support, small group process and in-person interview. Selected Fellows will participate in an executive-level 15-month curriculum and join a vibrant network—the Forum of Fellows—at no cost to the Fellow or their employer/sponsoring organization. The program provides travel stipends for neighbor island Fellows.

“The future of our state relies tremendously on the ability of its emerging leaders to address and solve the growing, complex challenges facing our community,” said Bill Coy, director of Omidyar Fellows. “The Omidyar Fellows program presents an incredible, life-changing opportunity for those leaders to grow. Together, those leaders will foster and enact innovative change in Hawai‘i.”

Omidyar Fellows, a program of the Hawai‘i Leadership Forum, commences in October 2019 with Cohort VII. The curriculum includes a full-day session once a month, executive coaching, an individual learning excursion, conversations with community, business, and government leaders, and more.

After the initial 15 months, the curriculum portion of the Omidyar Fellows journey concludes, and the cohort becomes fully engaged in the Forum of Fellows, an active network of over 80 leaders and change makers from five islands, all of whom are dedicated to making positive movement on Hawai‘i’s most pressing issues.

“This is a life changing program because it challenges you to act on your words, said Noelani Kalipi, cohort I. “We are a supportive forum working together—willing to engage in difficult conversations and to take on the challenging topics to uncover collaborative solutions that will move our communities forward.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For additional information about Omidyar Fellows, please visit www.omidyarfellows.org. Omidyar Fellows is also on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ OmidyarFellowsHI.