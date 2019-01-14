HPD Arrests Man for Narcotics Operation at County Park

The Hawai‘i Police Department reports that a 60-year-old Hilo man is in police custody following a narcotics operation at a county park in Hilo.

On Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, Officers and detectives from the Area I Vice Section, Area I Criminal Investigations Section, and South Hilo Community Policing Section conducted an undercover operation at Kealoha Beach Park.

Police received complaints of illegal drug activities and were able to identify Rodney Keaweehu as the suspect.

At 7:50 a.m., on Friday, police arrested Keaweehu and upon executing a search warrant on his moped, recovered 72.5 grams of marijuana packaged for distribution and sale.

Keaweehu was charged with first-degree Promotion of a Detrimental Drug, second-degree Promotion of a Detrimental Drug, and third-degree Promotion of a Detrimental Drug.

The charge of Second Degree Promotion of a Detrimental Drug was for Keaweehu distributing narcotics while in a County park.

Keaweehu’s bail was set at $4,500.00,and his initial court appearance is set for Monday, Jan. 14.

Police also wanted to thank the public and continue to encourage the community to report illegal activities.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.