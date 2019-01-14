HPD Arrests 16 Motorists for DUI Violations

During the week of Jan. 7, through Jan. 13, 2019, Hawaiʻi Island Police arrested 16 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

So far this year, there have been 30 DUI arrests compared with 35 during the same period last year, a decrease of 14.3%.

There have been 26 major accidents so far this year compared with 28 during the same period last year, a decrease of 7.1%.

To date, there were 0 fatal crashes, resulting in 0 fatalities, compared with 0 fatal crashes resulting in 0 fatalities for the same time last year.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

The numbers of arrests by district were: