High Surf Warning Downgraded to Advisory for W-Facing Shores

The National Weather Service has downgraded the High Surf Warning to Advisory for west facing shores of Hawai‘i Island from Kohala to South Point.

Surf is forecast to drop throughout today.

Due to the downgrade:

High Surf Advisory is in effect.

All County Beach Parks along the west facing shores from Keokea in North Kohala to Miloli`i in South Kona will be reopened today.

Overnight camping will not resume until tomorrow.

Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Beach-goers and swimmers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution.