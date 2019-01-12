‘Live at the Legislature’ Returns Jan. 14

“Live at the Legislature,” a live weekly television program from the State Capitol, will return for its second on season on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, in advance of the opening of the 2019 Legislative Session on Jan. 16.

Produced by the Hawai‘i State Legislature and ‘Ōlelo Community Media, the program features interviews with lawmakers discussing critical issues as they move through the legislative process.

Each week the program will feature segments from members of the House and Senate majority and minority to provide diverse perspectives from each chamber.

The 30-minute program will premiere at 8:30 a.m. The show will thereafter air on Mondays at 8:30 a.m., and on Tuesdays if Monday is a holiday, until the Legislature adjourns on May 2.

The program will air on ‘Ōlelo channel 49.

On the Big Island, the segments will air on Nā Leo O Hawaiʻi (web-streaming available).

The first program will feature House Speaker Scott K. Saiki and Majority Leader Della Au Belatti discussing the priorities for House Democrats this session.

“‘Live at the Legislature’ provides representatives with an opportunity to speak directly to Hawai‘i residents about the work being done to craft legislation,” said Saiki. “Viewers can follow the 2019 Legislative Session week by week right along with us.”

The program will air statewide on one of ‘Ōlelo’s cable channels and simultaneously stream online. It will also air on the neighbor islands’ public television stations either live or from tape, and will be housed on Spectrum’s Video On Demand and on Channel 50.

Neighbor Island cable television stations may not show the program live since they may prefer to carry programming at times that are more convenient to their schedules. Neighbor island viewers may consult the resources listed below for Capitol TV broadcast and rebroadcast information:

Kaua‘i: Ho‘ike Community Television (www.hoike.org), phone (808) 246-1556 (no web-streaming).

Maui: Akakū: Maui Community Television (www.akaku.org), phone (808) 871-5554 (web-streaming available).

The House will post program links on its Facebook page.

For more information, call Nā Leo O Hawaiʻi in Hilo at (808) 935-8874 or in Kailua-Kona at (808) 329-9617.

For more information, visit www.olelo.org.