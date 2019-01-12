Big Island Teen Still Missing

Hawaiʻi Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Tonio Thomas, who was last seen in the Hawaiian Paradise Park area on Dec. 19, 2018.

Thomas is 15-years-old, approximately 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police ask anyone with information about his location to call Officer Lisa Ebesugawa at the Pāhoa Police Station at (808) 965-2716 or the Hawai‘i Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.