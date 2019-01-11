Walmart to Host Wellness Event, Jan. 12

Walmart is kicking off 2019 by offering free wellness services and resources in Hawai‘i on Saturday, Jan.12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to help customers save money, live better in the New Year… and stay away from the flu.

In order to keep customers healthy, Walmart has a goal of providing 3 million flu shots this year. Along with flu shots, Walmart is also offering free health screenings, low-cost immunizations, free vision screenings (in locations with a vision center) and an opportunity to talk with a local pharmacist and other health and wellness professionals to help get you ready for the New Year.

Walmart Wellness Day is a free health event for Walmart customers. Since 2014, Walmart has conducted approximately 3 million free screenings during the quarterly event.

Screenings available Saturday, along with other offerings include: