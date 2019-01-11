Walmart to Host Wellness Event, Jan. 12

Walmart to Host Wellness Event, Jan. 12January 11, 2019, 9:13 AM HST (Updated January 11, 2019, 9:13 AM)
Walmart is kicking off 2019 by offering free wellness services and resources in Hawai‘i on Saturday, Jan.12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to help customers save money, live better in the New Year… and stay away from the flu.
In order to keep customers healthy, Walmart has a goal of providing 3 million flu shots this year. Along with flu shots, Walmart is also offering free health screenings, low-cost immunizations, free vision screenings (in locations with a vision center) and an opportunity to talk with a local pharmacist and other health and wellness professionals to help get you ready for the New Year.
Walmart Wellness Day is a free health event for Walmart customers. Since 2014, Walmart has conducted approximately 3 million free screenings during the quarterly event.
Screenings available Saturday, along with other offerings include:
- Free total cholesterol screenings, as well as blood pressure, blood glucose and BMI testing
- To promote healthy eating, hundreds of thousands of free apples and mandarin oranges from Walmart’s produce department will be distributed.
- Details on ZP Challenge, a program that began with Walmart associates, which encourages anyone to compete for a chance to win cash prizes by making daily better choices in the areas of fitness, family, food and money, will be available.
- 9,235-plus healthy product demos, samples, and recipe events in select stores from vendors like Del Monte, Dannon Light & Fit, Equate and V8.
- Virtual tools from third-party organizations to be featured, including the ability to check your body’s true age based on health factors with Sharecare Real Age, and Fresh Tri, a service to influence better eating habits.Walmarts on the Big Island are located at 75-1015 Henry St. in Kailua-Kona and 325 Makaala St. in Hilo.