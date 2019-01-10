Rep. Gabbard Marches With Federal Workers

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard rallied and marched in solidarity with federal employees, who have been furloughed or forced to work without pay on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. The congresswoman joined members of dozens of unions, including the AFL-CIO, the American Federation of Government Employees, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, National Nurses United, and Teamsters, in a rally and march from the AFL-CIO headquarters to the White House. More than 800,000 federal employees in Hawai‘i and across the country are now forced to live without a paycheck, putting their livelihoods, families and futures at risk.

Rep. Gabbard said: “Tomorrow, hundreds of thousands of federal employees in Hawai‘i and across the country will not receive a paycheck because of this senseless government shutdown,” said Rep. Gabbard. “They are suffering and struggling, worrying about how to pay medical bills, rent, mortgage, and other necessary expenses. These workers are the backbone of our community, providing essential services that ensure our safety, security, and wellbeing. This shutdown is politics at its worse. It is costing taxpayers every day the government is shut down, causing suffering and hardship for families all across the country, and it is making our country less safe. I stand in solidarity with our working people and will continue to fight for them. We cannot wait another day when so much is on the line—the stakes are too high. The Senate needs to pass our bipartisan legislation to reopen the government, and President Trump needs to sign it into law.”