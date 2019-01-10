Redulla Selected as New DOCARE Chief

Jason Redulla, a 27-year law enforcement professional and 15-year veteran of the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE), has been chosen as the agency’s new enforcement chief. Redulla currently serves as DOCARE’s Deputy Enforcement Chief and Assistant Division Administrator.

DLNR Chair Suzanne Case remarked, “Jason has stepped in and stepped up on multiple occasions to fill leadership voids when previous chiefs have retired or resigned,” said DLNR Chair Suzanne Case. “He knows conservation and resource enforcement laws and rules inside out and is well-respected inside DOCARE and across the broader law enforcement community for his professionalism and dedication as a law enforcement officer.

Redulla will lead a team of more than 100 DOCARE officers, charged with enforcing natural and cultural resource laws and educating people about how to act and behave in a pono fashion in relation to Hawai‘i’s natural and cultural resources.

“I’m honored to move into the Chief’s role,” Redulla said. “DOCARE has accomplished a lot in the last few years with the establishment of our first law academy dedicated to training new conservation officers and institution of the highest level of professional standards possible.”

Prior to joining DOCARE as a Conservation and Resources Enforcement Officer in 2004 and advancing to the position of Deputy Enforcement Chief and Assistant Division Administrator in 2014, Redulla was a Deputy Sheriff with the State Dept. of Public Safety and was assigned to the Governor’s protection detail. After serving as a U.S. Air Force Law Enforcement Specialist, Installation Patrolman and Desk Sergeant in Virginia, California and the Republic of Korea, Redulla worked as a University Security Officer at the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa. He was promoted to a DOCARE supervisory position in 2012, where he managed various administrative programs.

Redulla holds an Associate of Arts degree in criminal justice from the University of Phoenix. He also holds several law enforcement instructor and trainer certifications in Incident Command System, Boating Safety Education and other specialist enforcement roles. Most recently, he is a 2018 graduate of the National Association of Conservation Enforcement Chiefs Leadership Academy, held in West Virginia.

Redulla replaces Robert Farrell who resigned last year. Redulla’s appointment is effective immediately.

