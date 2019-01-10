AD
KKCC Receives Chamber Week Proclamation

By Big Island Now
January 10, 2019, 3:57 PM HST (Updated January 10, 2019, 3:57 PM)
Chamber of Commerce executives from across the state of Hawai‘i headed to the state Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, for a Chamber Week proclamation ceremony with Gov. David Ige.

(L-R) Executive Officer Miles Yoshioka, President/Secretary Pamela Tumpap, President & CEO Sherry Menor-McNamara, Governor David Ige, Executive Director Wendy Laros and President/CEO Mark Perriello.

Included in the ceremony were the Chamber executives from the Chamber of Commerce Hawai‘i, Hawai‘i Island Chamber of Commerce, Kaua‘i Chamber of Commerce, Kona-Kohala Chamber of Commerce and Maui Chamber of Commerce.

Chamber Week will take place from Jan. 15 through 18, with multiple events to empower local Chamber member businesses through involvement in the legislative process and the opportunity to hear from key legislators.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to participate in Chamber Week with all of our fellow Chambers of Commerce in Hawai‘i,” said Kona-Kohala Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Wendy Laros. “It is an honor to receive this recognition from Governor Ige. This is a significant occasion for us as we join forces with the other Hawai‘i Chambers to develop a stronger voice for our members and the business community.”

For more information, call the Kona-Kohala Chamber of Commerce at (808) 329-1758.

