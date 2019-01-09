KDEN to Host Fundraising Dinner

Kīlauea Drama & Entertainment Network (KDEN) will hold “KDENte” a fundraising dinner, at Amalfatano’s Italian Restaurant on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at 6 p.m.

The all-you-can eat dinner buffet will include pizza, pasta, lasagna and salad. Ice tea and water will be provided, otherwise BYOB.

Proceeds will help with KDEN’s upcoming productions, including the 2019 summer musical, Flower Drum Song.

Tickets are $20 (cash or check) and are available at the door.

Reservations may be made by calling KDEN at (808) 982-7344.

Amalfatano’s is located in the Waiakea Villa complex at 399 Hualani St. in Hilo