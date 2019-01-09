HPD Promotes 5 Employees

HPD Promotes 5 EmployeesJanuary 9, 2019, 1:53 PM HST (Updated January 9, 2019, 1:53 PM)
Hawai‘i Police Chief Paul K. Ferreira has promoted four employees from the rank of Lieutenant to Captain and one employee from Major to Assistant Chief.
Police Lieutenant Miles Chong, a 24-year veteran of the Hawaiʻi Police Department, (Area I CIS), is now Police Captain, Area II Kaʻū Patrol.
Police Lieutenant Jeremie Evangelista, a 24-year veteran of the Hawaiʻi Police Department, (Area II South Kohala Patrol), is now Police Captain, Area II North Kohala Patrol.
Police Lieutenant Sherry Bird, a 20-year veteran of the Hawaiʻi Police Department, (Area II CIS), is now Police Captain, Area II South Kohala Patrol.
Police Lieutenant John Briski, a 20-year veteran of the Hawaiʻi Police Department, (Records & Identification), is now Police Captain, Area I Puna Patrol. (Effective January 16).
Police Major Samuel Thomas, a 36-year veteran of the Hawaiʻi Police Department, (Administrative Services Division), is now Assistant Chief, Administrative Bureau.