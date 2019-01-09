HPD Identifies Man Who Was Found Unresponsive in Jail Cell

The Hawaiʻi Island Police Department reports that an autopsy was conducted Tuesday morning, Jan. 8, 2019, on the body of a man who died after being in police custody who was earlier involved in a motorcycle collision on, Jan. 5.

The man was identified as 64-year-old Collin Miller of Hilo.

The cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma to the head. The death was ruled as accidental. Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) will conduct a further investigation.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the accident to contact Officer Keith Nacis at (808) 961-2339.