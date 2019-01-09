HNL Sign Replacement Work Starts Jan. 14

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) alerts motorists that closures will occur at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) on the Paiea Street/Aolele Street ramp from the eastbound H-1 Freeway Airport offramp (Exit 16) and Rodgers Boulevard in the northbound direction for the removal and replacement of the overhead sign structure.

Monday night, Jan. 14, 2019, and Monday night, Jan. 28, the ramp will be closed between the hours of 10:30 p.m. to 4 a.m. Traffic will be detoured to Aolele Street via the “Arrivals” ramp. See detour map here.

Tuesday night, Jan. 15, through Friday morning, Jan. 18, the shoulder will be closed on the ramp from 8:30 p.m. to 4 a.m., nightly. The ramp will remain open.

During construction hours, one lane will be closed on Rodgers Boulevard under the ramp in the northbound direction.

HDOT urges motorists to drive with caution near the work zone and to allow for extra travel time to reach their destinations.